Neuralink shares video of a monkey controlling a video game with his mind

Billionaire Elon Musk’s Neuralink company got a 9-year-old macaque to mind-control a classic video game.

Neuralink announced during the first days of February that it was conducting a research project to primates could play video games with only their brains. In addition to causing serious controversy among conservationists, it appears that the study is having its first “favorable” results.

Is it possible for a macaque to control video games with its brain?

A 9-year-old macaque was the object of study for Neuralink. A brain-machine interface (BMI), which in addition to being completely wireless, allows you to play Pong by controlling the commands with your brain. The device was installed six weeks before Elon Musk’s company took over video of the investigation.

As seen in the official video, the macaque was trained to control a cursor on a screen by manually moving an external control. In this way, he was conditioned so that, if it obtained favorable results, received a reward that made him happy. Meanwhile, his brain activity was being recorded, according to the official Neuralink statement.

Everything seems to indicate that the research efforts have been successful. The device monitors the electrical spikes of neurons inside the animal’s head. In this area, the brain is responsible for plan and execute mechanical movements in the body. The company focused, however, only on the limbs of the arms.

What’s next on Neuralink’s agenda?

Photo: Maja Hitij / Getty Images

Despite the effective results of the study, there are controversial information about the unfortunate treatment animals receive in certain facilities where Neuralink products are tested. Experiments on these monkeys — and other primate species— concern the scientific community in charge of the conservation and welfare of animals.

Elon Musk, for his part, insists that animals are treated as humanely as possible. In an even more problematic statement, the billionaire said the macaque “looks totally happy” and “don’t feel uncomfortable“.

Neuralink’s plans include helping people with paralysis digital to regain their autonomy and motor skills. In his words: “After that, we intend to use Link to help improve the lives of people with neurological disorders and disabilities in other ways. For example, for people with paralysis, the link could also be used to restore physical mobility “.

