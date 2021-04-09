Neuralink chips allow this monkey to play Pong with his mind, as shown in a video | Technology

Elon Musk’s company focused on the development of brain-computer interfaces explains its advances in a new video where you can see Pager, a monkey playing Pong through a chip implanted in his brain.

Neuralink is one of the many companies created by Elon Musk that seeks to pioneer the creation of a more technological future. Its expert researchers in neurotechnology work to connect the human brain with any technological device. But first they are experimenting with animals like Pager, this 9-year-old macaque.

“Today we are pleased to reveal Link’s ability to allow a macaque monkey, called Pager, to move a cursor on a computer screen with neural activity,” they explain in a video posted on their YouTube channel. In the video you can see the monkey controlling different games like Pong, first with a joystick and then without any device, supposedly with the brain.

To keep Pager’s concentration in the machine, you are rewarded with a banana shake supplied by a tube that you always keep in your mouth. The narrator emphasizes the furless notch on his head where he would have iI planted the Neuralink chip 6 weeks ago.

As explained in the video, Pager has first been taught to control the game with a joystick while controlled their brain constants with the chip and they were compared with the movements of their hands and arms to determine their action in the game and to know the orders that the brain is sending to the muscles.

After adjusting the brain signals with the resulting physical activity, Pager goes on to face the classic game Pong, now with no joystick in sight, only with his prize in the form of a banana smoothie. The researchers assure in this video and a complementary article that the action arises from their brain activity achieving a good result in the game, even after increasing the speed.

Neuralink has shown its advances applied to other animals such as a pig on previous occasions. However, these articles and videos have not yet been published in scientific journals applying the peer review that allows other scientists, outside the project, to verify the veracity and effectiveness of the results.

Imagine being able to control your mobile or any other device with just your mind, or solve problems in tenths of a second. It will be possible in the not too distant future.

Still, what Neuralink shows has already been seen in other research projects that have shown similar results by allowing a man to move a prosthetic hand with his brain. At the moment this kind of technology would be very beneficial for people who use prostheses and to be able to connect their artificial hand or leg with the brain, although they could have other applications such as controlling the computer with the mind, a future that is still far away.