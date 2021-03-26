Neurala Announces Collaboration with FLIR Systems to Deliver the Industry’s First AI-Based Industrial Cameras for Industry 4.0

Neurala’s visual AI software and FLIR Firefly DL machine vision technology cameras enable great accessibility for deep learning on the production line

Today, Neurala, the leading visual AI software, announced a collaboration with FLIR Systems Inc. to offer a complete suite of software and hardware solutions for AI-based industrial imaging. Neurala’s visual AI software unleashes the power of deep learning without the need for AI expertise, and now supports the creation of neural networks that can be deployed directly to FLIR Firefly DL cameras. A leader in machine vision cameras, FLIR Firefly DL cameras stand out for being compact with inference built into advanced capabilities.

With this collaboration, Neurala and FLIR offer a faster and more profitable point of entry for customers looking to implement machine learning in the production line, at a time when manufacturers are turning their search to AI and automation to obtain flexibility that allows them to overcome production constraints, supply chain disruptions and the availability of a dispersed workforce.

The new solution enables customers to quickly create deep learning models with Neurala’s Brain Builder on the visual artificial intelligence (IAV) platform based on little data and without the need for AI expertise. Models can be uploaded directly to the FLIR Firefly DL camera with the free FLIR Spinnaker SDK. As a result, neural networks can be implemented for a wide range of applications, including inspection of printed circuit boards (PCBs), detection of foreign objects, identification of metallic surface defects or conflicts in product uniformity. . Since it is possible to deploy directly to the FLIR Firefly DL compact camera, an automated and intelligent inspection point can be located at any location online and quickly reconfigured for new applications.

“The rise of Industry 4.0 has prompted manufacturers to rethink the tools and systems they use as part of their workflow. With cameras and sensors collecting product data and analyzing the general condition of industrial equipment, manufacturers have realized the power of artificial intelligence to obtain information on which they can act from this data, “said Max Versace, CEO and founder of Neurala. “It is a great pleasure to partner with FLIR so that customers can capitalize on the data their machines collect as they seek to further automate their manufacturing processes.”

“As one of the first manufacturers with world machine vision technology with inference in advanced solutions, we are constantly looking for new ways to help our customers stay at the forefront,” said Sadiq Panjwani, Vice President, Components Business, FLIR Systems. “Our collaboration with Neurala on a complete, simplified and accessible machine learning solution is another step in that direction, allowing us to offer customers advanced machine visualization techniques necessary for today’s highly automated industrial environments. “.

About Neurala

Neurala is a pioneer in visual AI software. In its mission to extend the use and application of AI in real-world situations, Neurala helps industrial companies improve their quality inspection processes with technology that dramatically reduces the time, cost and skills they need. they are required to create and maintain production-quality custom visual AI solutions. Founded in 2006, the Neurala research team invented Lifelong-DNN ™ (L-DNN) technology, which lowers the data requirement for AI model development and enables continuous learning in the cloud or at the edge .

