Neural networks to discover the laws of Physics

Internally, SciNet is separated into two parts. The first one compresses the information supplied by the experimenters (the observations) into a simpler representation. The second uses this data to answer questions (which must also be coded appropriately) about the physical system based on this representation. If the reader is aware, this is how the brain of a researcher and the scientific method in general works, very roughly. Interestingly, SciNet makes it possible to retrieve the same results that any student can consult in a science textbook, but without the need to previously supply information that we know about the laws of nature that describe a specific phenomenon. SciNet only needs experimental data and she will make all the necessary deductions herself.

To date, physicists used prior knowledge about the system they were studying. However, neural networks, and specifically SciNet, represent a first step in the use of these new inference techniques to extract new knowledge (or reproduce the existing one, but in another way). But make no mistake, people are still necessary to interpret the results found by the network. The researcher is still essential. The ETH-Z scientists believe that these new methods will eventually complement the traditional scientific method. This is based on the metaphor of the scaffold, where each new discovery rests on more or less solid foundations related to previous knowledge. And while drawing on this preceding understanding is certainly helpful in advancing science, it can also lead to biases, unintentional biases, wrong biases, and preconceptions. Neural networks can provide a new look, perhaps something naive (and even childish, as we mentioned right at the beginning), but simultaneously clean, efficient and ally of the researcher.

Alberto Corbi is a Doctor in Physics and Director of the Degree in Physics at the International University of La Rioja (UNIR).

