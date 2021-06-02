Neural activity during sleep may help prevent Alzheimer’s

Analyzing brain activity during sleep can help improve Alzheimer’s prevention and a earlier detection of the disease, according to a study published this Tuesday in the specialized journal PLOS.

A team from Pennsylvania State University (USA) determined that neural activity during sleep hours plays an “important role” in elimination of toxic brain waste, a task that is handled by the cerebrospinal fluid.

This substance, present in the brain and spinal cord, also helps protect the nervous system by acting as shock absorber and avoiding injuries.

According to the researchers’ findings, Alzheimer’s patients have a “weaker” segregation cerebrospinal fluid than healthy people.

This discovery, in the words of the lead author of the analysis, Xiao Liu, “could be useful as a future marker for a earlier “clinical evaluation.

Liu’s team came to this conclusion after studying brain activity, cerebrospinal fluid flow, and behavioral data from 118 subjects of the Alzheimer’s Disease Neuroimaging Initiative (ADNI) project.

The individuals underwent MRI sessions functional resting state two years apart, and the team compared their findings with neurobiological and neuropsychological markers related to Alzheimer’s disease, such as levels of the toxic protein amyloid-β.

“The study linked the link between resting global brain activity and cerebrospinal fluid flow with the pathology of Alzheimer’s disease and this suggests the potential role of neuronal dynamics during sleep in neurodegenerative diseases, “Liu synthesized.