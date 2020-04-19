Bayern Munich goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer expressed irritation with rumors in the German press about his renewal of his contract with the Bavarian club. According to the latest news, conversations to extend the 34-year-old archer with the team have stalled in recent weeks.

“All the conversations I have had since I have been here have been confidential,” said Neuer to the German newspaper Bild. “Nothing was ever leaked.”

“But now, details about the recent talks are constantly appearing in the media, and they are often liars. It pisses me off. This is not something I’m used to at Bayern,” he added. The seasoned goalkeeper’s sincere comments come amid widespread reports that his current contract negotiations have reached their limit.

If the talks are indeed closed and the proposals canceled, Neuer may be free to leave Bayern Munich in June, which would be of interest to English Premier League clubs, for example. According to Bild, the archer and his agent, Thomas Kroth, are asking for a five-season deal with a salary of 20 million euros a year (approximately R $ 115 million).

In the recent interview, Kroth denied such details and said he was not “confronting the club with demands that will go head-to-head with the current coronavirus crisis”. With the German Championship matches suspended, Bayern has taken the opportunity to extend the contracts of Thomas Muller and coach Hansi Flick, both until 2023.

Manuel Neuer praised Flick, calling him a “super coach” and also said that the 55-year-old former player convinced him to stay at the Bavarian club. “I want a contract in which both sides win, me and Bayern,” he said. “I want to introduce myself, be there for the team … and give 100% of myself,” he added.

“The conditions need to be correct (for that)”, finished the goalkeeper. Neuer, who helped Germany’s team win the 2014 World Cup, has been named the world’s best goalkeeper four times. He only conceded 191 goals in 373 games for Bayern Munich since he left Schalke 04 (the club that revealed him) in 2011, in addition to having played 92 games for the national team.

