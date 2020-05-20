Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer renewed his contract with Bayern Munich until 2023, the German club reported. “Manuel is the best goalkeeper in the world and he is our captain. FC Bayern is very happy that Manuel has renewed his contract until June 30, 2023, “said Chairman of the Board of Directors Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Exporter Oliver Kahn, also a member of the Board of Directors, said he fully understood that Neuer had taken time with the renovation at this point in his career. “I can perfectly put myself in Manuel’s situation. We have understood what he thinks at this point in his career and the things that are important to him, “Kahn said.

Neuer will continue at Bayern | EFE

“With its renewal it has given a very strong signal,” he added. Neuer, 34, who joined Bayern in 2011 from SchalkeHe explained that at the most critical moment of the pandemic he had not wanted to make any decision.

“Also, it was important to me to continue working with our goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalovic. Now that that is cleared up I look with great optimism towards the future. At Bayern I feel good and at home, “he said. The renovation was preceded by uncertainty and rumors on differences between the two parties regarding the duration of the new contract and Neuer’s salary.

