Hasan Salihamidzic, sports director at Bayern Munich, spoke about Manuel Neuer’s tense situation. The goalkeeper is not clear about his continuity in the Teutonic team and was upset to learn about the negotiations between the entity and the footballer, going so far as to say that “I do not recognize this type of things at Bayern, especially if they are intentional” .

Salihamidzic wanted to show affection on the part of Bayern to make the goalkeeper’s posture more receptive: “Manuel knows that we really appreciate it.Then he put Neuer on a par with Oliver Kahn, extolling the importance of having an elite goalkeeper: “I played with Oliver Kahn. I know how good a world-class goalkeeper is for a team. Manuel is world class, is highly valued in our club. I hope we can extend the contract with him. “

The sports director also spoke about the problem regarding the leaks in the negotiations between Neuer and Bayern: “We have clarified this internally. And since nothing has been known since then, I guess the mole has moved on. “

Neuer, 34, has a contract with Bayern until 2021 and in the event that he does not continue, Bayern already has his substitute, Alexander Nübel, from Schalke that will arrive at the end of the season.

