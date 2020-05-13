Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is upset by the leaks that have jumped to the media about his negotiations to renew with Bayern, who may threaten his good name, according to information in the Munich daily “Süddeutsche Zeitung”.

04/15/2020

Act at 14:22

CEST

EFE

The Munich newspaper refers in the first place to an information that appeared in the magazine “Sportbild” according to which the agent of Neuer, Thomas Kroth, would have asked for the captain of Bayern and the German team an annual salary of 20 million euros.

Although this amount is not entirely extraordinary within the Bayern squad – Robert Lewandowski is said to earn more – it is something that these moments can provoke rejection by the fans and of public opinion.

Already earlier in the year there had been winds of crisis after a conversation between Neuer and Bayern’s sports director, Hasan Salhamidzic, was reflected in the media.

In that conversation, according to the information that was circulated, Neuer would have refused to give minutes in some games to Alexander Nubel, that he will arrive at Bayern next season and that he must be prepared to relieve the current owner in the future.

Another detail that was disclosed by the press are alleged differences between Neuer and Bayern regarding the duration of the new contract.

The discussion about the renovation has already earned Neuer attacks and criticism. The former international Lothar Matthäus, for example, said the goalkeeper should remember that gratitude was not a one-way thing and that Bayern had been faithful to him during the injury. he had to put him off the court for almost a full season.

Matthäus further recalled that Bayern had closed ranks around Neuer when Marc André ter Stegen admitted his desire to relieve him as head of the German national team.

According to a survey by Kicker magazine, More than 70 percent of fans consider that Bayern should not give in to Neuer’s claims.

Neuer, 34, has a contract with Bayern until 2021. The club would have offered him a renewal until 2023 but Neuer wants a new 5-year contract, according to the media.

.