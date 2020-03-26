Growing nervousness in the Barca with the situation of Ter Stegen. The club has been working and studying the renewal of the German goal with the players’ agents for weeks, but the talks have not yet led to an agreement and remains stagnant. The goalkeeper demands a significant salary improvement to renew his contract with the Catalans, which, for the moment, expires in 2022. They are signed for two more years now, but their discomfort at the existing salary differences in the workforce make us think of a possible escape this summer, something that has taken hold since Bavaria.

The Bayern Munich, one of the great interested in the goalkeeper culé, would have known these days that his goalkeeper, one of the heavyweights of the staff, will not renew his contract. We talk about Manuel Neuer, the great rival of Ter Stegen for ownership in the German team. According to Bild, the negotiations between the Bayern and Neuer they would be held back by differences between the two to reach an agreement. The 33-year-old wants to sign a long-term contract, perhaps the last one before his retirement from the team that made him great. On the other hand, the German directive wants to renew him, but prefers that the extension of his contract be shorter. It is not an economic issue.

Yes, Ter Stegen is with Barça. The German goal culé feels undervalued by the Blaugrana entity, since he considers that his emoluments, of some five million euros per year, is far below its performance on the pitch. Especially compared to other goalkeepers like David De Gea at Manchester United, Jan Oblak at Atlético de Madrid or Ederson in the City. Further, Ter Stegen understands that they should not charge less than players from the squad who are not owners at the moment.

With this situation, the Bayern Munich can carry out an offensive by Ter Stegen, taking advantage of doubts with Neuer and the problems of Barca to offer him what he wants. The German goalkeeper, who never made his continuity in the club clear, could look forward to continuing his adventure in Munich at almost 28 years old. Playing in the leading club in his country could end up opening him the title in the absolute German of Joachim Löw, where until now Neuer it has been practically immovable.