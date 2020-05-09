The goal and captain of Bayern Munich and the German team, Manuel Neuer called on the Bundesliga players to abide by the rules contained in the hygiene and precaution plan of the German Football League (DFL) under which the German season could be restarted.

05/06/2020

Act at 12:03

CEST

EFE

“We have to show responsibility towards our profession. It is clear what is at stake,” Neuer said in an article published in the newspaper “Frankfurter Allgemeine. Neuer warns in the article that If the season has to be interrupted by acts of indiscipline by players who do not attack the rules, “the Bundesliga will cease to exist as we know it.”

The article appears after a debate unleashed by a video posted on the internet by the forward Salomon Kalou – who has been separated from the team by Hertha-, in which he showed how he openly violated security regulations and social distancing.

Neuer cautions that subsequent criticism of plans to restart the season should serve as a warning.

Neuer calls on Bundesliga players to abide by prevention rules | EFE

The meeting to be held this Wednesday by Chancellor Angela Merkel and the prime ministers of the federal states may be final for the restart of the season. It is currently being considered as a possible date May 15.

Neuer says that football can serve as an example for a return to normality, within preventive norms, in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. “We are in the front line of public attention but it is about the whole sport. From gyms, from children playing in the parks and from the reopening of youth clubs, “writes Neuer.

Neuer recalled winning the world title in 2014 when he and his companions were the country’s idols, saying that implied responsibility. “When we won the world title on July 13, 2014 in Maracana, we were the idols of the entire nation. Now we have to put on another shirt, that of being models for all of society “, said.

.