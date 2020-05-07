Because well, that I investigate, it seems great to me, but that it includes the operators of farms and bots of your government, which are paid with public money

We are in the same storm, but not in the same boat.

We are on the eve of reaching the peak of the pandemic, many hospitals are beginning to be saturated, Mexico it ranks 16th in the world total of deaths by the Covid, medical equipment continues to be lacking, health personnel exhaust their professional and emotional capacities, the economy collapses in free fall until it touches the worst of the 1929 depression according to Bank of Mexico, the unemployment of shoots, the anger, that not bad social mood, makes crisis by the confinement, the domestic violence reaches reports not seen by the pressure of the obligatory coexistence, the number of intentional homicides touches historical maximums, the one of the minimum production , Pemex sinks, the break with the business sector deepens and the president complains about social networks, previously blessed.

And I understand the burden.

Never, not even in his worst nightmares, did he think of a crisis of this magnitude. One of his aversions was precisely this, the economic crisis, the other was a conflict with Donald trump, which it has avoided, but the economic cliff is of immeasurable dimensions, partly because the crisis found Mexico misplaced, after last year’s decrease, and the virulence of the pandemic, which no one could have foreseen and which cannot come as ring a finger to anyone, except their transformation, which puts in doubt and risk.

But from there to look for culprits in the until a few days blessed social networks, for which he ordered an investigation and yesterday spent a large part of the morning with that renowned specialist in the subject that is Jenaro Villamil, It is something else that I can only understand as a distraction, for the same networks, in the midst of this unforeseen debacle.

Because well, that I investigate, I think it’s great, but that it includes farm and bot operators from his government, which are paid with public money.

1. CLASSES.- There was outrage because a subject from distance classes in high school talks about neoliberalism. When making an inquiry to the SEP I was told that this matter is contained in a third-year high school book authorized in 2014 for the 2015-16 cycle, that is. That this is its origin;

2. TEAM.- Santiago Nieto, head of the FIU, visited the SAT Electronic Data Processing Center, which part bought in the recent past and whose acquisition has been questioned by legislators of Morena, but not thoroughly reviewed by any authority. It is time, Santiago, although the economic power is enormous;

3. CONGRESS.- For the first time in modern history the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies are closed and the Congress suspended. to the point of suspending the sessions of the Standing Commission until further notice, of which there is no record in the Mexico modern.

