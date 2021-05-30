networks are divided between “provocation” and “wink”

The Gloria Camila Ortega fuchsia dress in the tribute in Chipiona to his mother, Rocío Jurado, for the 15th anniversary of her death has been one of the most commented details in social networks about the event, whose great absentee has been Rocío Carrasco.

The outfit chosen by Ortega Cano’s daughter has not gone unnoticed before the cameras as it is very similar to the suit that her sister wears in the episodes of the documentary series Rocío, tell the truth to stay alive.

Gloria Camila Ortega and Rocío Carrasco, both in a fuchsia suit.GTRES / TELECINCO

In social networks, users have been divided among those who have considered this gesture as a “provocation”, while some have taken it as a “wink” to Carrasco.

That it is a suit like any other, that Rocío Carrasco does not own it. And yes to all the excuses you want. But choosing that wardrobe does not seem casual to me. The reasons and the intention will be known by Gloria Camila https://t.co/9AMRxMC6vN – Asturland💧 (@Luisinagh) May 29, 2021

I prefer to think that the fuchsia suit that Gloria Camila is wearing today to honor Rocío Jurado has been done with good intentions. I don’t want to think badly, I prefer to be optimistic. But that does not mean that it seems very very strange to me. pic.twitter.com/rjUffwxNLb – María💫🕊 (@meryopina) May 29, 2021

Faced with all these speculations, Gloria Camila herself has responded to the media present assuring that “it is a fashionable color and there are many suits of that color, “explained a Socialite reporter present at the event.

For her part, the host of the program, María Patiño, has interpreted the fuchsia pink suit as “a wink” to Rocío Carrasco and believes that “it is not by chance” that she chose that outfit.