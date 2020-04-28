Rede Sustentabilidade filed a lawsuit with the Federal Supreme Court to overturn the appointment of former Abin director, Alexandre Ramagem, to the general directorate of the Federal Police. Trusted name of the Bolsonaro family, Ramagem had his appointment published in the Official Gazette at dawn on Tuesday, 28.

In the first instance, Rede tried to keep the former director of the corporation, Maurício Valeixo, but the request for an injunction was denied by Judge Ed Lyra Leal, of the 22nd Federal Court of the Federal District. The petition was signed by Senators Randolfe Rodrigues and Fabiano Contarato.

In the request to the Supreme Court, the party recalls the accusations of former minister Sérgio Moro, who accused Bolsonaro of trying to interfere in the autonomy of the PF to gain access to information from confidential investigations. On Monday night, Minister Celso de Mello opened an investigation at the Supreme Court to investigate the allegations of the former Lava Jato judge against the president.

“The deviation in purpose is clear, since the President of the Republic, when using his competence to appoint to the position of Director-General of the Federal Police, does so not with republican interests, good corporate governance or efficiency, but with personal interests non-republicans: undue access to ongoing investigations and the power to influence such investigations “, he says.

The Network also highlights Ramage’s proximity to the Bolsonaro family, attaching to the file the photo in which the former head of Abin was clicked next to the president’s son, councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans). The image, according to the party, shows that ‘there is no doubt’ about the clan’s intimate relationship with the nominee.

“Asked by supporters on social media about the potential misuse of the nomination, the President of the Republic reaffirmed the objective of appointing a friend to lead the Federal Police: ‘So what? Before meeting my children, I met Ramage Why should it be vetoed? Should I choose someone who is a friend of who? ‘

The acronym also recalls the exchanges of messages between Moro, Bolsonaro and federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP). In the conversation with the parliamentarian, Moro says that ‘it is not for sale’ after Zambelli affirms that, accepting Ramage at the head of the PF, she would work with Bolsonaro to appoint the former Lava Jato judge to the Supreme Court.

