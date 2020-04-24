Rede Sustentabilidade filed an impeachment request against President Jair Bolsonaro for attempting political interference in command of the Federal Police. The play was produced after revelations by ex-minister Sérgio Moro, who accused the president of expressing interest in interfering in the corporation’s autonomy, replacing the now ex-general director of the corporation, Maurício Valeixo.

In the piece taken to the mayor, Rodrigo Maia, the network accuses Bolsonaro of intervening in the PF command change to obtain “shielding” from members of the president’s inner circle and guarantee true ‘superpowers’ to commit crimes without being held responsible.

“As if this were not enough, the fact that the President intends, in all forms and ways, to alter the direction of criminal investigations, stands out as more serious. .

The party alleges that the president’s ‘fear’ of investigations in the Supreme Federal Court and investigations by the Federal Police on the opening of investigations into the demonstrations in favor of a military coup carried out on Sunday, 19. The case was opened at the request of the attorney general of the Republic, Augusto Aras, and is under the reporting of Minister Alexandre de Moraes. The Federal Police conducts the investigations.

“In addition, the Federal Police is also responsible for investigations related to the investigation into the spread of false news (STF fake news), which may involve Carlos and Eduardo, the president’s children”, says the Network. “There is also a concern that the Federal Police will move forward in investigations against Bolsonaro’s other son, Senator Flávio, who is suspected of embezzling funds from his former advisers in the Rio Legislative Assembly.”

Rede points out that Bolsonaro ‘does not show any kind of remorse or shyness’ in implying alleged interference in autonomous institutions, recalling that the president declared, in November 2019, that he had been ‘elected to really interfere’ and, more recently, in declaring that he was ‘the Constitution’.

“The Federal Police, as a State institution, cannot bow to a capricious and malicious intention, opening its galleries to a doormat of orders carefully recruited by those who believe they are the owner of power,” says the Network.

When announcing that he was leaving the position of minister, Sérgio Moro declared that Bolsonaro ‘more than once’ that he wanted to have a ‘personal contact’ at the command of the Federal Police, so that he ‘could call, gather information, gather intelligence reports. ‘.

Senator Randolfe Rodrigues, who signs the impeachment request, says the ex-minister’s statement would be proof of Bolsonaro’s attempt to interfere in the PF command. “After Sergio Moro’s serious complaint during his resignation, it is clear that Bolsonaro’s goal was to interfere in the autonomy of the Federal Police. We cannot and will not let this situation be swept under the rug. It is unacceptable that the highest authority the country get away with these crimes “, he said.

See too:

Bolsonaro records video in friendly tone with Centrão leader Arthur Lira

.