The battle between Twitter and Donald Trump continues and has taken new vigor, a situation that may not be entirely suitable for the business of the social network.

In recent days, Twitter called a series of messages published by Trump as misleading, to which Trump responded with an executive order to limit the power of moderation available to social networks.

After this movement, the social network concealed a series of tweets published by the president, considering that they were elements to « glorify violence », with which new accusations of censorship were unleashed.

Added to this was the elimination of some tweets related to the president’s campaign, where he highlighted a video in honor of George Floyd.

The social network argued that, in particular, this video would have been downloaded from the platform, for infringing on copyright.

A new blow

Now, Twitter has once again lashed out at the president, after Donald Trump published a video that, according to the social interaction platform, was manipulated, which is why the social network tagged the content as “manipulated medium”.

The US president published a video that says « Terrified child runs away from a racist baby » and then exposes what actually happened.

The original version of the video belongs to CNN and was published for the first time during 2019. This material shows two children, Maxwell and Finnegan, of different races who hug each other when they see each other. Maxwell’s father was the one who recorded the video and shared it through Facebook to show an action against racism in the United States.

Yesterday afternoon, Trump echoed the same video that was replicated with the headband of an alleged CNN report and with a completely different approach.

With this indication issued by Twitter, they would already add four occasions in which the social network alerts about the content published by the president.

pic.twitter.com/vnRpk0zl5y – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020

What is at stake

For Trump, these enmities come right in the middle of an electoral campaign, a process in which it was expected (in the same way that happened four years ago) that digital platforms were great allies.

In this context, the « plan B » of the president seeking re-election, becomes more important and could become one of his strongest options to conquer the same environment.

For months, the team behind Trump’s election campaign has been developing an alternative channel that will come in the form of a smartphone app.

This application seeks to become a platform for news, information and entertainment for its followers, while it will be an alternative measure to the possible separation from Twitter, according to its campaign manager, Brad Parscale.

Hit for the Twitter business?

The reality is that for Twitter these events could mean Trump’s departure from his service, which for the platform would be a serious blow to his income.

At least that is what some analysts predicted two years ago, when the Trump campaign around fake news was a great boost for the social network.

At the time, analyst James Cakmak of Monness Crespi Hardt & Co, in an interview with Bloomberg, indicated that Twitter would lose around $ 2 billion if Trump left the social network, causing a drop in the price of the actions; so it would be a sixth of the commercial value of the social network, which is estimated at 11.9 billion dollars.

Cakmak referred that the social network would have a loss in « intangible value » due to the fact that the campaign launched by Trump to the « Fake news » of various media outlets added value to Twitter’s brand; Should the executive of the neighboring northern country exit or close his account, investors would see the company as less relevant, and therefore less valuable.

The analyst specified that half of the users who joined the social network in March of that year, were due to a political impulse; « There is no better free publicity in the world than that of the President of the United States, » said James Cakmak.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299