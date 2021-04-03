Netskope Joins the Microsoft 365 Networking Partner Program | News | Security

Netskope becomes part of the Microsoft 365 Networking Partner Program (Microsoft 365 Networking Partner Program).

Microsoft 365 and Azure are widely adopted cloud services that enable companies to transform the way they work and collaborate. The Microsoft 365 Networking Partner Program (NPP) focuses on helping Microsoft 365 customers identify network solutions that facilitate the Microsoft 365 Network Connectivity Principles. Netskope is now a member of the NPP, and your validated solution aligns with the principles of the default NPP program, passing Microsoft 365 traffic transparently.

Billy Bond, Vice President of Business Development and Partnerships at Netskope.

The security provider helps organizations adopt their Microsoft services with innovative solutions for fast, reliable and secure access to cloud applications from anywhere in the world. The NPP certification adds to the growing list of integrations between the two companies with more to be announced in the coming months.

“The partnership between Netskope and Microsoft is a great victory for organizations as it helps accelerate their adoption of cloud services and prepare for the transformations that are taking place in applications, data, networks and security.” , it states Billy Bond, Vice President of Business Development and Partnerships at Netskope (pictured). “We are proud to have a solution validated in the Microsoft 365 Networking Partner Program.”

“We are delighted to welcome Netskope to the Network Partner Program for Microsoft 365,” he says. Scott Schnoll, Senior Product Marketing Officer, Microsoft. “Netskope is a valued partner focused on helping Microsoft 365 customers implement Microsoft 365 network connectivity principles. Microsoft only recommends solutions from Network Partner Program members for connectivity to Microsoft 365” .

Business transformation

Organizations using Redmond company technologies can leverage Netskope validated solutions to realize and secure their business transformation. Current Netskope and Microsoft integrations extend to Identity and Access Management, Threat Intelligence, Security Operations, Cloud Security, Data Protection, Application Management, Zero Trust Architecture, and Preparedness for SASE.

For customers, the implementation of these integrations allows:

Comprehensive data protection tailored for a cloud-centric workforce and remote work

User security against increasingly frequent threats in the cloud and on the web

Robust access control and contextual policy enforcement for Microsoft and ecosystem applications

Lightning-fast access to cloud applications, helping to get a great user experience for Microsoft Cloud environments