Nets win despite James Harden injury

Comfortable victory of Brooklyn Nets before Houston Rockets 120-108 with 31 points from Kyrie Irving and 28 from Joe harris. James harden, who had to retire with physical discomfort, played 27 minutes and finished with 17 points and 6 assists. The Rockets continue to sink and the Nets are already leading the East.

– Final Stats – @ KyrieIrving – 31p – 12th – 6r

Joe Harris – 28p – 6r – 7 3 PM@JHarden13 – 17p – 8r – 6a @ _claxton33 – 12p – 8r @ blakegriffin23 – 11p – 6r – 4a – 2stl @ BruceBrown11 – 10p – 6r # BrooklynTogether pic.twitter.com/IfwhDtBBco – Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 1, 2021