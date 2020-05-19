In the midst of the global pandemic, some Twitter users have put their hands to the head when they have seen that Stevie Wonder was a trending topic. But fortunately it was not for bad news, but for good news: the musician turns 70 today.

The social networks have been filled with congratulations, data, anecdotes and songs from the artist who was born as a child prodigy and became a star both in music and in social activism. Stevie Wonder, who has always oscillated between soul, R&B, funk and jazz, has won no more and no less than 25 Grammy Awards thanks to his career as a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist.

Today, May 13, is a great day to honor him and remember some of the themes that are already part of the history of music. We say goodbye with the best tweets about the musician and with songs like ‘Superstition’ or ‘I just called to say I love you’ hanging around our heads.

Congratulations to STEVIE WONDER on her 70th birthday. Remember that before Prince, there was Stevie. Despite his handicap, he fought hard for his creative emancipation and lived decades of extraordinary productivity, when he yielded abundant themes to other artistshttps: //t.co/czBihe5a6x pic.twitter.com/o9xIE4sc2e – Diego A. Manrique (@DiegoAManrique) May 13, 2020

Today turns 70 Stevie Wonder, a living music legend.

One of the most successful and renowned artists, with more than 100 million albums sold.

He plays various instruments such as drums, bass, congas, piano, harmonica, and keyboard.

Stevie Wonder is the Jordi Hurtado of music, he has been making music since the time of the dinosaurs.

