Nets’ pylon hammer leaves Boston’s draft shaking

The good thing for the Celtics, if we can stay with such consideration, is that there is less left. The green season is drawing to a close and more than one supporter is going to be grateful. New loss to the Nets, this time without showing the resistance of the initial duel, and heading to Boston with 2-0 down, a slab too big for a team that, this year, has been too small. In the more recent past, more than one would have considered that the historic strength displayed at the Garden, which has dragged on in the Brad Stevens era, could match the series. However, it seems unlikely that this year there could be a blow that neither fans, nor analysts, nor rivals expect. Nor, of course, the Celtics themselves, who have lost the shine they showed by the grace of Brad Stevens and now they go without direction or direction, towards a summer in which there will be many reflections. And we’ll see if it changes.

At the moment, they are still immersed in a series that they have reached play-in through, against the ogre that nobody wanted to face and the nemesis of Kyrie Irving, that man who shook what seemed like a project that was going to end in a ring. The fault was not only his, nor was it Stevens; maybe I have more responsibility Danny Ainge, who has lost the aura of a good manager and the hype that allowed the Celtics to win the 2008 ring and build from the ashes a new team with aspirations, one that has played three conference finals in the last four years … no luck, of course. In 2013, Ainge was responsible for sending Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Jason Terry and company to the Nets, in exchange for countless rounds of the draft that allowed him to rebuild. Today, the Brooklyn-based team mortgaged with the move is two wins away from eliminating The one who took advantage of the avarice and the law of minimum effort of that tycoon with the surname Prokhorov. How things change.

In the second game of the series, the story has been different from the first. The Nets scored 40, 31 and 38 points in the first three quarters, this time without any resistance from their rivals, and had already sentenced the game to halftime. Steve Nash’s team launch series was spectacular: above 50% in field goals, with almost 45% in triples and with more than 90% in free throws. The Nets had up to six players over ten points, grabbed more rebounds and gave more assists than their rivals, and allowed themselves the luxury of giving Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving a total rest in the last 12 minutes of the game. that James Harden played fewer than five. Little effort and a lot of profit for the top favorite to the title, which comes out strengthened from a series in which he endured the pull of the emboldened Celtics in the initial duel, and that has walked in the second, already without conviction of the greens. And all demonstrating a differential fact that is purely objective: that they are clearly and completely better. There’s no more.

Tatum’s injury and Durant’s stitches

To further curl the loop, bad luck hit the Celtics when Jayson Tatum received a blow to his right eye during the third quarter. Seeing the result and how the song was going, it was decided that the star would not return to the track; before, only 9 points with 3 of 12 in field goals and -28 with him on the track, a constant disaster according to the rest of his teammates. Most likely, Tatum will return to business in Boston, in a third game that will mark Celtic survival or the early end, but it will have to be in a radically different version from that shown in the first two games of the series: in the first, let’s remember, there were 22 goals with a 6 of 20 at launch. Of course, it is far from its best level. In the rest of Brad Stevens’ team, there was not much brightness, something impossible seeing the bulky final score and the drift that the crash carried: Evan Fournier (16 points, with 4 of 5 on triples) and Tristan Thompson (15 + 11) were the best green news, in addition to the sterile points of Marcus Smart (5 of 8 in triples, for 19) and Kemba Walker (17). But everything came late and badly and only in the first minutes there was a tonic of equality that had neither duration nor continuity.

In the Nets they added all: Kevin Durant was the leading scorer with 26 points, 8 of 12 in shooting from the field and 2 of 2 in triples. Joe Harris went to 25 in another great pitching series (9 of 14, with 7 of 10 in triples, spectacular), Blake Griffin added 11 (4 of 6), Kyrie Irving 15 without great boasting (with 6 rebounds and 6 assists ), James Harden 20 (with 5 and 7), Landry Shamet 10 … A bit of everything for a team that doesn’t seem overly concerned about anything and shows superiority that it was already presupposed, with a big three that almost did not coincide but that is showing that it has no problem in doing so. Now, Boston awaits Kyrie and the all-powerful Nets, who with a victory at the Garden almost totally ensure a pass that everyone can count on. Also the Celtics, who after a very worthy first round do not seem to believe in the comeback. Neither them nor anyone else. A long season, not very fruitful, very painful and that leaves a promising project hanging by a thread. I said, there is already less. And that’s, sadly, the best news for the Celtics, a team adrift.