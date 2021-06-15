Nets lose Irving for Game 5 to Bucks

BROOKLYN.

One of the stars of the Brooklyn Nets, Kyrie Irving, suffers a sprained right ankle and will not be able to play the fifth game of the semifinals of the NBA Eastern Conference against the Milwaukee Bucksteam coach Steve Nash announced Monday.

Irving sprained his ankle on a play under the rim during game four of the series, on Sunday, that his team lost to the Bucks on Sunday (107-96).

Nash admitted that “I had no idea” of the player’s ability to bounce back and finish this series against the Bucks, which is tied at two wins per side.

Irving will not be on the Barclays Center court on Tuesday for this fifth game, of paramount importance to Brooklyn. Added to that the New York team He must already do without former MVP James Harden for three games.

Harden, injured in the hamstring of the right thigh, continues his rehabilitation and his status for the fifth game has not been established by the Nets’ leadership.

From the “Big-3” Who the Nets are betting on to win the NBA title only Kevin Durant remains on the court for now, leader of the team, which averages 31.3 points in these playoffs.

