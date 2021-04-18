Nets go down without Harden … or Durant, which lasts 4 minutes

Two things are clear: One, the Nets are terrific. And the second, that injuries are part of sport and have their consequences. Sometimes immediate, leaving a player out for an indeterminate period of time, thus influencing the future of the team (see Jamal Murray). Other times, with symptoms that are noticed in the short and long term, with a destruction in the form of an absence in the beginning … and derived problems that are noticed after a return. We do not know if it will be the case of Kevin Durant, but the situation is beginning to be worrying. The forward averages spectacular numbers on his return: 28.1 points, 7 rebounds and 5.4 assists. But he has only played 23 games and, above all, his constancy and regularity in terms of playing time has been minimal. The most he has played have been six consecutive games, and after an activity that lasted from February 15 to April 5, he has fallen again, after only four minutes of play, due to a pain in his right thigh with the one that has triggered all the alarms.

The most likely according to the latest information is that Durant has nothing, but there is barely a month left until the playoffs and the star continues to have notorious absences that prevent the Nets from trying with his trident (Harden-Irving-Durant have only matched in seven games this season) on the track and that he already had the injury of James Harden himself. Once again, the scheme that everyone expects to see in the playoffs is conspicuous by its absence. and Steve Nash has drawn on the ingenuity and talent of his stars, separately, to keep getting games and reach the top spot in the Eastern Conference, one that the Sixers now have under their belt. The Durant thing can now bring a new string of games without his presence and the return of Harden is closer than ever. But, either the physical problems disappear soon or we won’t see the dynamic trio until the moment of truth. Something that may not go well for a team with the favorite vitolade but that today, amid all the uproar, has lost against a Heat who are in their particular fight.

Bam Adebayo has been the one who has passed sentence. A winning shot two meters from the rim after asking for a clarification when he has received the ball, outside the line of three. And about the horn. The center has finished with 21 points, 15 rebounds and 5 assists, and has left Kyrie at 0 of 8 when he has been defending him. The point guard could not be the solution for his team, and has remained at 20 points, 4 rebounds and 9 assists, but with 6 of 19 in field goals and 2 of 9 in triples. The leader of the Nets has been Landry Shamet, who has finished with 30 points. To Durant, by the way, the topic spread: in just 4 minutes of activity, he finished with 8 points, 3 of 3 in field goals and 2 of 2 in triples, strangely missing the two free throws he tried. In other words, his talent is immeasurable, but the Nets need him to be physically consistent if they really want to be in the ring. At the end of the day, we still cannot draw conclusions about how the big three works in its entirety. Seven parties are few. And they are far away.