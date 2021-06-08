Nets and Durant deal second blow to Bucks

NEW YORK.

Kevin Durant scored 32 points in three-quarters of a beating from start to finish that placed the Brooklyn Nets halfway to the Eastern Conference finals, by crushing on Monday 125-86 the Milwaukee Bucks.

Playing without the injured James Harden, but without any hint of needing it, the Nets had a 49-point lead and kept the top-scoring team of the regular season 34 points below his average.

Kyrie Irving added 22 points and Bruce Brown was a good fit for Harden with 13 points and six rebounds.

The Nets outscored the Bucks defense all night, finding – and making – unopposed shots. Brooklyn made 52% of his field goals and 21 of 42 triples.

The Bucks swept the first-round series against the Miami Heat, but they’ll need a big change when they get home to avoid losing this series by sweep.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Bucks, but he was outscored in all respects by Durant in a winners’ showdown to the MVP. Antetokounmpo sat dejectedly on the Bucks bench in the fourth quarter of a game that was never within his grasp.

Khris middleton added 17 goals after a slow start to the series and Jrue Holiday had 13.

The Game 3 will be Thursday in Milwaukee, where the Bucks twice beat the Nets last May., series of meetings in which they also did not have Harden due to a hamstring injury.

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without having previously obtained written permission and without including the link to the original text.