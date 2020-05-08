Presenter Neto was another professional commenting on the hot debate between Caio Ribeiro and Walter Casagrande in “Bem, Amigos!” last Monday. On his YouTube channel, the former player acknowledged that “Caio needn’t have been so trampled on by people”, but that the commentator “gave ‘a monstrous popcorn” .- I think, democratically, Caio need not have been so trampled by people. What they wanted was democracy, wasn’t it? Everyone has the right to express an opinion. But I think they were so strong with Caio, that Caio gave a monstrous popcorn, because he could have hit his chest and said “this is my opinion”. I think everyone has the right to give an opinion, but as Caio has this side of him, the guys grew up on him and he popped up – he said.

Caio Ribeiro got into controversy during the week (Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo)

Photo: Lance!

Neto was right to Walter Casagrande in the debate between the two, but he stressed that the heavy criticisms that the Rede Globo commentator and the requests for the dismissal of the professional who only expressed his opinion are completely unnecessary.

– The truth is like this, the concept of the discussion, Casagrande was right, because Caio is hardly clear in the things he says, but you also don’t need to slaughter the guy and want Globo to send him away because he is the point out of his sight. (…) I think they were very heavy with Caio in the sense that everyone was against him. And Caio has to understand that when he gives an opinion, it has to be defined. Everyone is nice to him, so they laid on him – he said.

The situation gained notoriety when Raí, São Paulo’s football director, strongly criticized the government of Jair Bolsonaro about the conduct of the COVID-19 crisis. Hours later, Caio criticized the executive’s speech, saying that he should not give his opinion on politics.

The comment generated a lot of negativity among fans and Internet users, who criticized an alleged censorship attempt by the Rede Globo commentator, who argued that Raí was an executive from São Paulo and that, therefore, his opinions could be linked to the image of the club.

