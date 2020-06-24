If there is something that usually characterizes Netmarble games it is the quality of its graphics. The MMORPG ‘Lineage 2 Revolution’ and ‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross’ are two good examples of this. The last thing that comes to us from this factory is ‘StoneAge World’, a new role-playing game which, at the moment, is only available in English.

‘StoneAge World’ immerses us in a prehistoric world full of dinosaurs where we will not only have to capture and collect pets, but we will be able to compete with them in a fluid turn-based battle system that changes according to our skill level. It is, in short, a curious combination between an RPG and a pet simulator.

Become a dinosaur trainer

After the pre-registration period, the wait to play Netmarble’s new MMORPG has ended and ‘StoneAge World’ is now available in 172 countries for free download on iOS and Android. ‘StoneAge World’ puts you in the role of a warrior who must protect the wild and prehistoric land of Tectonika using trained animals.

To do this, we will have to capture, collect and tame different beasts, from woolly mammoths to dinosaurs, which we can assemble and use in turn-based combat against the invading threat of machine civilization. This combination of pet simulator and RPG includes more than 250 prehistoric animals that we can train to be stronger, so that the battle system changes according to our skill level.

It is also possible to acquire other pets by hatching eggs, dressing in various costumes and collect weapons to use strategically. And of course there is no shortage of special events and daily « Life » rewards to progress with your character and your pets.

The download of ‘StoneAge World’ is free, but includes ads and offers in-app purchases, whose value ranges between 1.09 and 109.99 euros on the two platforms. Due to its « violent » content, it is rated PEGI 7 on Android and for ages 12 and up on iOS. And yes, keep in mind that, at the moment, it is not available in Spanish, only in English and in several Asian languages.

