Netlix confirms the date of the second season and releases the trailer

Everything we know about the second season of ‘Red Sky’ Sky Rojo ‘: Tarantinian adventure or misogynistic frivolization?

Good news for fans of ‘Sky Red’. It seems that the wait will not be as long as we thought, since Netflix has just announced the premiere date of the second season: the next July 23th The new episodes of the series starring Verónica Sánchez, Lali Espósito, Yany Prado, Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Asier Etxeandía and Enric Auquer will arrive on the platform.

There will be 8 episodes of 25 minutes in length and in which, according to the official synopsis, Coral, Wendy and Gina continue to fight for their freedom while being chased by Romeo, Moisés and Christian. The escape is increasingly difficult but they do not give up: now they are more united than ever as the loyalty between them begins to suffer.

Although Netflix has released a first trailer for the new installment, this trailer gives us very few clues about where the shots will go (pun intended). In the pictures, we see the three pimps looking at the photos of the three prostitutes. The ‘postcard’ comes to life and each one of them points ends up pointing a gun at it. A declaration of intent that promises a batch with more road movie elements and less brothel action. Another of the plot lines that will be exploited more is the conflict between the, until now inseparable, owners of the club.

