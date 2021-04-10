Netlflix’s ‘Thunder Patrol’ is surprisingly funny

When the ‘Thunder Patrol’ trailer first appeared, it seemed like fans of the impeccably talented Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer held their breath – the trailer, for lack of a nicer phrase, wasn’t great. McCarthy has a history of doing offbeat and sometimes funny comedies with her husband Ben Falcone, with many fearing that ‘Thunder Patrol’ was another to add to the list.

Well, we’re here to tell you, with a big sigh of relief, that that’s not the case.

Thunder Patrol takes place in a world where an interstellar cosmic ray pulse has activated superpowers, but only in people who are predisposed to be sociopaths, so the world is terrified of these supervillains, called Miscreants.

Scientist Emily Stanton (Spencer) develops a process to give normal people superpowers, but accidentally imbues her best friend Lydia (McCarthy) with incredible abilities, so the two women must become the first superhero team and save her. Chicago from the clutches of The Rey (Bobby Cannavale).

Netflix

The movie itself doesn’t do anything particularly groundbreaking in terms of storytelling or plot, and its big reveals are standard steps for anyone who’s seen a single comic book movie, but that’s not really what ‘Thunder Patrol’ is all about. There is a goodness in it that saves it from being classified as just another rehash.

Unexpectedly, the humor isn’t quite as rude as you might think, and those who couldn’t stand the noise of movies like ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ will be pleasantly surprised that the comedy is staying away from overly rude jokes.

Instead, it combines clichés of the superhero genre with humor to make them relatable (for example, the constant comment about how bad super-suits smell which, let’s face it, is a legitimate question we have for all Marvel heroes).

Netflix

It must be said that McCarthy does a lot of hard work with a regular script, his impeccable comic timing rescuing the flatter lines and turning the best-written ones into laugh-inducing moments of laughter. Similarly, Spencer does a nuanced twist as Emily, turning a character that could have been a single note into a believable human being.

Credible within the world of ‘Thunder Patrol’. And what a world! Populated by the likes of Cannavale as a mayoral candidate, Pom Klementieff (‘Guardians of the Galaxy’) as a psychopathic villain who shoots lasers, and Jason Bateman (‘Ozark’) as a half crab and half man, who makes you laugh at almost every time.

Netflix

There is also something very nice about seeing two “older” women as superheroes, without any superficial or “sexifying” “glare”: they just are who they are. Neither Emily nor Lydia are the punchline for anyone’s jokes except their own. His humor is the same that you would find among lifelong friends: exaggerated, a little stupid, sometimes self-deprecating, but not petty.

Both Spencer and McCarthy are individually proven talents. Together, they never outshine the other, but instead confront exactly as one would expect in childhood: awkwardly, lovingly, and with humor.

Although not a scathing satire of superhero movies, that was not what we expected. Instead, in about 20 minutes, you’ll say to yourself, ‘Wow, this is surprisingly nice.’ Thunder Patrol is both silly and sweet, and while it may not be Netflix’s smartest movie, it’s still worth a watch.

‘Thunder Patrol’ is now available on Netflix.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io