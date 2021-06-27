Netherlands vs Czech Republic: Official line-ups for the round of 16 of Euro 2021

The Netherlands Soccer Team (Holland) will face the Czech Republic this Sunday June 27 at the Puskas Arena in Budapest to meet the third classified to the Quarterfinals of the Eurocup The duel will begin at 11:00, Central Mexico time and can be seen through the SKY Sport channels.

Frank de Boer’s “Oranje”, who reached the European Championship without arousing great passions, completed a great group stage in which they won three victories (3-2 against Ukraine, 2-0 Austria and 0-3 against North Macedonia ) that endorse him as the top scoring country in the tournament.

Also read: Charlotte Caniggia, from Acapulco Shore, shows off her rear in a garment of thread

The Czech Republic, which achieved qualification for the round of 16 already on the second day of the group stage, had to settle for third place in the end, which means facing the Dutch team in a nearby venue and which will allow a large influx of Czech fans .

The billboard for Sunday June 27: 11:00 AM

Netherlands vs Czech Republic 2:00 PM

Belgium vs Portugal 4:00 PM

Brazil vs Ecuador

Venezuela vs Peru # EURO2020 #CopaAmerica #CDMX pic.twitter.com/Md2abdiMO3 – Soccer Tepache (@FutbolTepache) June 27, 2021

Of the eleven games played against the Dutch since 1993, when the Czech Republic began its journey outside Slovakia, the Central Europeans have won five, tied three and lost another three, a record that makes Silhavy’s team look forward to the crossing. at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest.

Lineups:

Netherlands:

Stekelenburg (PO) De Ligt De Vrij Wijnaldum (C) Depay Van Aanholt De Roon Blind Malen F. de Jong Dumfries

Czech Republic:

Vaclík (PO) Kadeřábek Čelůstka Coufal Kalas Barák Holeš Schick Masopust Ševčík Souček (C)

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content