Netherlands v Czech Republic: Schedule, probable lineups and where to watch the Euro 2021 match

The Netherlands Soccer Team (Holland) will be measured at Czech Republic this Sunday June 27 at the Puskas Arena in Budapest to meet the third classified to the Quarterfinals of the UEFA European Cup of Nations. The duel will begin at 11:00 am Central Mexico time and can be seen through the SKY Sport channels.

The Netherlands went through the group stage unbeaten in sector C, winning the three games they played at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, scoring eight goals, being the top gunners in this tournament.

For its part, the Czech Republic was classified as one of the four best third places, qualifying with 4 points in Group D, behind England and Croatia.

In direct confrontations, the Czechs have won five of eleven games against the Dutch, in exchange for three losses and three draws.

The possible alignments of the Netherlands vs Czech Republic are the following:

Holland: Stekelenburg; Dumfries, De Ligt, De Vrij, Blind, Van Aanholt; De Jong, De Roon, Wijnaldum; Depay, Malen Czech Republic; Vaclík; Coufal, Čelůstka, Kalas, Kadeřábek; Souček, Holeš; Masopust, Darida, Jankto; Schick

This will be the third match between the two teams in a final phase of the European Championship, with a favorable balance for the Czechs with two victories and one defeat.

