Netherlands topple Austria and advance to eighth as group winners

The goal of Memphis Depay penalty was gold for Netherlands: it opened the way to victory against Austria, and the rest of the group’s results, the ‘oranje’ team not only qualifies mathematically for the round of 16, but also does so as first in the group. They will play in Budapest on June 27 against the third of group D, E or F.

HOL

AUT

Netherlands

Stekelenburg, De Vrij, De Ligt, Blind (Aké, 63 ‘), Dumfries, Van Aanholt (Wijndal, 63’), Wijnaldum (c), De Jong, De Roon (Gravenberch, 73 ‘), Depay (Luuk de Jong, 81 ‘) and Weghorst (Malen, 63’).

Austria

Bachmann, Dragovic (Lienhart, 83 ‘), Alaba, Hinteregger, Ulmer, Lainer, Schlager (Onisiwo, 83’), Laimer (Grillistch, 61 ‘), Baumgartner (Lazaro, 69’), Sabitzer and Gregoritsch (Kalajdzic, 61 ‘ ).

Goals

1-0, min.10: Memphis Depay, from a penalty. 2-0, min. 66: Dumfries culminates a counterattack created by Memphis and Malen.

Referee

Orel Grinfeeld (Israel). Yellow card to Alaba (10 ‘), De Roon (13’) and Bachmann (67 ‘).

Incidents

Match of the second day of group C of Euro 2020, played at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam before 16,000 spectators.

Sentenced in the second half Dumfries, who had already scored the decisive goal against Ukraine, to propel the Netherlands to the already confirmed group lead. For De Boer’s players, the game against North Macedonia next Monday will be a formality.

The Netherlands, which does not usually speculate with the clock, soon got on track. She went out frantically to look for her rival. At ten minutes, De Vrij progressed down the wing and on the rebound of his play, Alaba dropped Dumfries. The action required the revision of the VAR, but the cameras showed that the brand new Madrid player knocked down the Dutchman.

Wijnaldum no, Depay yes

Wijnaldum approached the ball, ready to shoot the penalty, but Memphis Depay appeared there much more determined. There was no discussion. Memphis threw it real good, with little run and some suspense, a dry hit to the right post of Bachmann.

The goal spurred the ‘oranje’ team, which gained consistency and faith. He seized the ball with authority and forced Austria to play in retreat, with few options to counter.

The Netherlands defended well, with more solidity than in the opening match: De Ligt’s presence was noted. Guarded by De Vrij and Blind, forceful in the rejection and in the cut, the Juventus defender contributed serenity and solvency and helped in the exit of the ball.

Excellent De Jong

De Jong played a fundamental role in the dominance of the party. If Wijnaldum was the owner of the midfield against Ukraine, Frenkie was against Austria. Very safe in the conduits, excellent in his vision of the game and more vertical than usual, De Jong was only stopped with fouls – some of them ignored by the referee.

Austria had little to say, beyond a distant shot from Hinteregger in the middle of the first half. Baumgartner, his most creative player, appeared little, and his coach, Franco Foda, could not resort to the sanctioned Arnautovic as a revulsive.

Depay was able to sentence the game before the break, but he missed a very clear chance: his attacking partner, Weghorst, gave him a ball to finish off without opposition, but when Cruyff Arena already called the goal, the ball went over the crossbar . He threw too high for Memphis.

Austria, a threat

In the resumption, Austria advanced lines: in gusts, it made Holland suffer, which is dragging the problem of dispersion. It is an expert selection to complicate your life.

At times, it seemed that the script of the match against Ukraine would be repeated, when the Netherlands let themselves be tied. But Austria had little spice in attack and the Netherlands were not fooled.

He kept looking for the second, led by a great De Jong: De Ligt was able to score after a rebound in a corner, but his shot from point-blank range was rejected by a defender.

De Boer, however, made a triple change: Aké in the center of the rear, Wijndal as a right winger and Malen as a teammate of Memphis in the lead. It was about refreshing the team and distributing minutes, but above all about maintaining tension and ensuring victory..

Memphis generates and Dumfries finishes

The play was perfect: just a minute later, Memphis saw the gap for Malen’s career. The PSV player could choose: to shoot or give the goal to his teammate Dumfries, who accompanied and finished the play. The winger, also from PSV, scored his second goal of the tournament, after scoring the decisive one in the victory against Ukraine.

Little else did the game offer: it had minutes Gravenbrech, the young Dutchman who happens to be the new Wijnaldum, and Austria tried to score at least the goal of honor with a good long shot from Austria.

Holland breathed calmly. At last a quiet game for the disciples of De Boer, a coach who started the tournament wrapped in doubts and who gains credit with every game. The Netherlands is beginning to believe it.