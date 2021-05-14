Netherlands reveals pre-list for Euro 2020

Jasper Cillessen, Valencia goalkeeper, Frenkie de Jong, Barcelona midfielder, and Luuk de Jong, Sevilla forward, are on the first list of 34 called by Frank de Boer, selector of Netherlands, to start preparing for the Eurocup.

De Boer will have to reduce those called up to the 26 allowed by UEFA, which will be announced on the 26th. The players will be incorporated from the 24th as they are released by the clubs.

After a few days of work in Zeist, the Dutch expedition will move to Lagos (Portugal) on the 28th to complete the second phase of preparation for the European Championship, in which they will face Ukraine (13 June), Austria (17) in group C and North Macedonia (21) at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam.

Goalkeepers: Marco Bizot (AZ Alkmaar), Jasper Cillessen (Valencia / ESP), Tim Krul (Norwich / ING), Maarten Stekelenburg (Ajax)

– Defenders: Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace / ING), Nathan Ake (Manchester City / ING), Daley Blind (Ajax), Denzel Dumfries (PSV), Hans Hateboer (Atalanta / ITA), Rick Karsdorp (Roma / ITA), Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus / ITA), Jerry St. Juste (Mainz / GER), Kenny Tete (Fulham / ING), Jurrien Timber (Ajax), Joel Veltman (Brighton / ING), Stefan de Vrij (Inter / ITA) and Owen Wijndal (AZ).

Media: Donny van de Beek (Manchester United / ING), Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord), Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham / ING), Cody Gakpo (PSV), Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona / ESP), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Teun Koopmeiners (AZ), Maarten de Roon (Atalanta / ITA), Tonny Vilhena (Krasnodar / RUS), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool / ING)

– Forwards: Memphis Depay (O. Lyon / FRA), Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa / ING), Luuk de Jong (Sevilla / ESP), Donyell Malen (PSV), Quincy Promes (Spartak Moscow / RUS), Wout Weghorst ( Wolfsburg / GER).