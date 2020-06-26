© Provided by the Associated Press

In this file image, taken on August 21, 2019, a KLM passenger jet approaches Lisbon airport to land. (AP Photo / Armando Franca, file)

THE HAGUE, The Netherlands (AP) – The Dutch government announced on Friday that it will award € 3.4 billion ($ 3.81 billion) to KLM to help the national airline overcome the aviation crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The aid package consists of a € 1 billion loan and € 2,400 in bank loan guarantees, explained Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra.

The financial bailout has several conditions set by the government, including that KLM must cut costs by 15%, improve its sustainability and reduce the number of night flights at Schiphol National Airport, just outside Amsterdam.

The cost-cutting order assumes that the loss of jobs at the firm, with a workforce of 30,000, will be « probably inevitable, » Hoekstra said.

KLM CEO Pieter Elbers said the aid was necessary for the company to recover from a crisis that has kept about 90% of its planes grounded during the global pandemic. Airlines around the world are slated to lose $ 84 billion this year, with their revenue cut in half.

« This is a very important step and I express my gratitude on behalf of all KLM colleagues to the state and to Dutch banks for their trust in our organization and our future, » he said in a statement.

The deal includes the appointment of a « state agent » to oversee how the money is spent and to ensure that KLM meets the conditions.

KLM is associated with the French Air France, to which the French government has promised 7,000 million euros in loans and guarantees.

The Dutch announcement came a day after shareholders of the German airline Lufthansa approved a rescue package of 9 billion euros ($ 11 billion) that will mean that the German government will assume a 20% stake, after the Managers said they were running out of money and faced years of lower flight demand.

The Netherlands noted that the package must receive approval from the European Commission. « We expect this to happen in the next few days, » said Hoekstra.