Netherlands, projected to prevail over Ukraine in Euro 2020 according to quotas

06/12/2021 at 8:56 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

Finally, after a year of waiting due to the pandemic, Euro 2020 has started, beginning with a victory of Italy on Turkey. However, the confrontations continue and, fortunately for fans of the beautiful game, there is still a month left of the best national team football, including the dispute Netherlands Y Ukraine.

In this sense, the selection of Frank de Boer It is, according to the bookmakers, the one most aimed at winning the three points, being that his victory is paid at 1.62. Adversely, a possible conquest by the auriazules is valued at 6, while a tie is priced at 3.9 euros per euro invested.

For their part, the history between the two teams is small since they have only met twice: 2008, with victory for A Clockwork Orange, Y 2010, that was in a tie. Therefore, their direct records are favorable for the Dutch team, however, Ukraine will enter the match with 2 wins and 3 draws in their recent results, while Netherlands will do it with 3 wins, 1 tie Y 1 defeat.

In summary, The Netherlands is projected above Ukraine to take the conquest, but that will only be determined factually this Sunday June 13 when both selected are in the Amsterdam Arena.