Netherlands on for second Euro win against Austria by odds

06/15/2021

On at 20:41 CEST

Ronald Goncalves

After the first round of the group stage of the EuroIt is the turn of the second day to continue with the course of the continental tournament. A) Yes, Netherlands Y Austria will fulfill their responsibilities of June 17 in the Amsterdam Arena, where the locals stand as the clear favorites to take the fight.

Particularly, De Boer’s team comes into the match with a win listed at 1.57 by bookmakers, leaving at 6 the possible conquest of the Austrian team. In addition, a tie is paid at 4 euros, although this is the result that has been repeated less often between the two selected teams: four times. The rest of the results indicate 9 victories for the locals and 6 for the visitors.

On the other hand, both a Clockwork Orange and Franco Foda’s team won their debut; Netherlands defeated Ukraine (3-2), while Austria beat Macedonia (3-1). In this way, the last mentioned selection will play the game as provisional leader of Group C, although the projections continue to assume that, eventually, the popularly known as Holland will be the squad that is awarded such position.

For the sake of completion, we recall that The Netherlands and Austria will meet this Thursday at 9:00 p.m., thus corresponding to Date 2 of Euro 2020.