Netherlands offers Van Gaal to be coach

07/08/2021 at 4:40 PM CEST

A top-level delegation from the Royal Netherlands Football Federation travels to Portugal this Thursday to offer the position of coach to Louis van Gaal, published the Dutch press, after the resignation of Frank de Boer after the defeat of the Netherlands in the second round of the European Championship.

The director of the federation, Eric Gudde, and the sports director Nico-Jan Hoogma they are on their way to the Portuguese country “to know Van gaal wants to become a national coach & rdquor ;, said NOS on its website.

The talks will take place in Portugal because the former Barcelona coach has a residence in the Algarve, in the south of the country. If there is an agreement, the official announcement would be next week, said the most widely read newspaper in the Netherlands, De Telegraaf.

The offer of the highest Dutch football organization comes despite the fact that the coach recently criticized the players of the “Oranje & rdquor ;, as he said that“ a lot of glorified stars could not do it & rdquor ;, in reference to not having qualified for the quarterfinals of the end of the Eurocup.

Van Gaal’s name is the one that sounds the most after the departure of Frank de Boer, after he figures as the Ajax coach Erik ten hag, and former Germany coach Joachim Löw have said publicly that they have no interest in assuming the position of coach for the Netherlands.

The sports director of the federation Nico-Jan Hoogma He assured, after the elimination of the Eurocup, that they are looking for a coach “with the aura of Koeman& rdquor; with which players can say “he’s the boss”.

In case you accept, Van gaal He would assume the role of coach for the third time, as he was in office between 2000 and 2001, after leaving FC Barcelona, ​​and between 2012 and 2014, when he won third place at the World Cup in Brazil. The urgency of the federation is due to the fact that the Netherlands will play three games between September 1 and 7 against Norway, Montenegro and Turkey that will be key to deciding the first place in Group G qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.