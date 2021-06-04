Netherlands is not as favorite as it seems

06/04/2021 at 8:48 PM CEST

The Netherlands is always dangerous. He is not an opponent that likes to have in front and would be a candidate to be first in any group stage. It is true that tulips are not going through their best moment, but in Group C of this Euro 2020 they are clear favorites. Still, be careful with the rest of the mixes.

Commanded by Frankie de Jong and Wijnaldum In the engine room, it seems impossible to think of a round of 16 without them. Now, upstairs they may be a little short on goal. The striker who aims to start is Luuk de Jong, a Sevilla footballer, who has scored four goals throughout LaLiga Santander. That the Netherlands passes as first of the group is paid to 1.36.

Behind there are few differences. The second favorite is Ukraine, which has its best man in Oleksandr Zinchenko. The 24-year-old footballer comes from being runner-up in the Champions League with Guardiola’s Manchester City and is called to command Andriy Shevchenko’s team, the Ukrainian myth that directs the national team. The remaining group champion is 5.5 and what happens from round to 1.25.

Then the Austria of the brand new signing of Real Madrid appears, David Alaba. He has all the spotlights on him, especially those of the white fans, who are crazy to see a footballer who plays a very leading role with their national team. Far from staying in defense, the game goes through him and, above, he has a Marcel sabitzer who has already shown with RB Leipzig how dangerous it is. The remaining group champion is paid to 6 and if you think it will classify this is to 1.3.

North Macedonia is perhaps the Cinderella of the group, but be careful, it comes from beating teams of the stature of Germany. Its star, Goran Pandev, needs no introduction. Captain, scorer and benchmark of a team that wants to do big things. In addition, he has two acquaintances of the Spanish fans: Enis Bardhi, Levante footballer; and Stole Dimitrievski, Rayo Vallecano goalkeeper. That are classified to eighth is paid to 3.75.

The Netherlands is all eyes

As we said, The Netherlands reaches this Euro 2020 with a tremendous goal foul, but with a second line of many guarantees. Depay, Van de Beek, De Jong, Wijnaldum … quality is in abundance. Now, how many goals do you think he will score in the entire Euro 2020?

Betfair offers us some very interesting odds for this market. If you think that he will manage to exceed nine points this is paid to 1.83. If this falls short and you think it will reach +11.5 targets, the odds are in 2.7. And these are just two of the options you have in this market.