Netherlands – Czech Republic: Meet the favorite to win according to the Euro odds

06/25/2021 at 9:10 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

The group stage of the Euro 2020 it has culminated and, after its development, it has been outlined with even more emphasis which teams can win the continental tournament. So, names like France, Belgium and Italy have taken a strong position on projections, in the same way that it has Netherlands, one of the few teams with a perfect pace during the first stage of the tournament.

Thus, the combination of Frank de boer is cited this Sunday against the Czech Republic to fulfill their responsibilities in the round of 16 of the competition, presenting themselves as clear favorites to win the contest. Specifically, A Clockwork Orange victory is paid at 1.67 in the bookmakers, unlike the 5.5 euros that a possible victory for the Czechs brings Y the 3.9 of a hypothetical tie.

Surprisingly, and unlike its contemporary performances, Czech Republic beats the Netherlands in their head-to-head record with 5 wins, 3 defeats Y 3 draws. However, the Dutch continue to be predicted as the winners of this Sunday’s match. June 27th, although we still have to wait for their respective 90 minutes of football to confirm the anticipations.