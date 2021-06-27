Netherlands-Czech Republic, a gunners’ duel in the Euro

BUDAPEST.

The Eurocup will finally give Memphis Depay the opportunity to shine on the international stage, when the selection of The Netherlands face the Czech Republic at the Ferenc Puskas Arena in Budapest, in a duel corresponding to the round of 16.

The Dutch Gunner He enters the match against Czech Republic for the round of 16 on Sunday with two goals and two passes to his credit. He has scored seven goals in eight games in 2021, and at 27 he is starting the best of his career.

The ability to Depay was a big factor in his team’s three wins in the Euro 2020 group stage.. The forward who will play in Barcelona next season scored or participated in four of the eight goals.

It showed how important it is to us. He is a player with special qualities. He can do magic with the ball, ”said defender Daley Blind.

Depay scored 76 goals in 178 appearances for Lyon, including a spectacular shot from the midfield.

The Czechs also have a fearsome gunner, Patrik Schick, with three goals to his credit so far in the Euro, as well as the Dutch Georginio Wijnaldum.

Schick scored one of the best goals of the tournament, a spectacular shot from near the midline in the game that the Czechs beat Scotland 2-0.

