Despite the fact that the second season of The Witcher has stopped its production due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the developers of the series continue to carry out work to be able to have everything prepared and organized when everything returns to normal. Although in the first season of The Witcher we were able to see some interesting creatures that are important to bring the fantasy world to life, that was only a small part of what there really is, as fans are still waiting for the popular ones to appear. dwarfs, dryads, goblins and many other species of living beings that inhabit this universe.

The good thing is that recently, Pixoloid Studios, the company that is responsible for doing the character design for The Witcher series on Netflix, has released the conceptual arts list than where they have worked. That is, they have revealed what the species of the new characters will look like and have also categorized the designs by race. Next, we leave you the images so you can appreciate how they will look in live-action.

Concept arts of upcoming beings to appear in The Witcher series

Our key task was to assist the production team with detailed concept designs. This included developing racial designs to populate the world, costumes for key roles, and various vfx designs for post-production.

As you can see, each of the species has different representations of costumes, appearances and racesFor example, there are Indians, North Americans, Asians and Africans in each of the categories, as well as there are costumes for warriors and civilians. However, there are some designs that are not totally faithful to the franchise, but they are not bad at all to visualize them in the series. You can see all the images on the official Pixoloid Studios website.

