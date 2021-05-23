Netflix’s ‘The School for Good and Evil’: First Images

Netflix’s new fantasy movie is called ‘The School for Good and Evil‘and her first images promise great looks and fun. The cast is made up of Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Michelle Yeoh and more. The best original Netflix movies.

A new fantasy adventure will soon land on Netflix, and its first images with some stylish Charlize Theron Y Kerry Washington they promise a lot. ‘The School for Good and Evil‘, based on the novel by Soman Chainani, has presented a small preview in the form of photographs, where we see the two actresses involved in their characters and, also, the director Paul feig (‘My best friend’s wedding’) script in hand having a blast with them on set.

Theron plays Lady lesso and Washington at professor dovey, two teachers from the so-called ‘School for Good and Evil’, where normal boys and girls are trained to become fairytale heroes (or villains). Each one of them represents the two branches of the academy, where the two young protagonists of the story will enter, Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia wylie), to discover that they too will have a very different path between Good and Evil.

‘The School for Good and Evil’ also features in the cast Michelle Yeoh like Professor Anemone and Laurence fishburne as the director of the institution. Also, from another Netflix fantasy, ‘Shadow and Bone’, we will also see Kit young as another of the students. Those who enjoyed ‘Destiny: The Winx saga’ and have seen the Harry Potter films more than once should already be pointing to the title of this new original film from the ‘streaming’ platform, which will be released in 2022.

