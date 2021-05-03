Netflix’s ‘The Innocent’ Will it have season 2?

‘The innocent’ arrived on Netflix on the first weekend of May to sweep the platform with a gruesome plot of mysteries and secrets, a labyrinth of characters that are revealed throughout its 8 episodes. We could say that Oriol Paulo’s first series (‘Contratiempo’, ‘After the storm’) approaches each chapter like a movie, focusing each time on a different character, telling us almost all his secrets as someone who adds one more piece to the puzzle than was just revealed in episode 8.

When we talked at length about its ending, including analysis and explanation, we commented that the series, although it ends up closed and well closed, leaves us with a final revelation that leaves us with much to think about. But let’s not forget that everything is based on the novel by Harlan Coben.

Like Pualo, the New York writing populates its plots with twists, revelations of the past and secrets. That is why it is not surprising that literary history is a material so close to the creator of ‘Contratiempo’. The question now, however, is another: Will ‘The Innocent’ Season 2 ‘have?

‘The innocent’ will it have season 2 ‘

Never say never, something similar happened with ‘La casa de papel’ and Alex Pina ended up finding a forced excuse to return with his successful series for no less than 3 more seasons. However, Oriol Paulo’s approach is quite different, ‘El inocente’ is presented as a film in eight parts. Yes, eight related chapters but that complete a whole of which are the beginning and end, there could not be one less chapter, not one more … Furthermore, although the material of the novel is quite similar to Paulo’s own work, the truth is that the series is based on the book, and has already told everything. Like the novel, we do not expect or see how the story could, or at least should, have a continuation.

The series, for anyone who has seen it to the end, ends up quite closed even in the things that it leaves open. That is, all the mysteries are solved and only the revelation that Mario Casas’s character is indeed a murderer leaves something in the air. We could think of a continuation in which that murder comes to light again, and with it the disappointment of his wife or a new opportunity for revenge for Jaime Vera … But the beauty of the story is precisely the opposite, that ‘ The innocent ‘was not so innocent. In addition, all the loose ends of history end up tied up and that murder could not come to light more than as it already has, and has never been proven.

Another that could lead to a second season would be Aníbal Ledesma. We might think that, somehow, Aníbal did survive and returns to take revenge on Olivia. But, we repeat, in the final episode it was confirmed that the corpse in the sea was Hannibal’s, even with a note from Emma. Beyond the fact that we could think that this is a very elaborate montage, the truth is that, with Emma dead, Aníbal’s revenge only towards Olivia does not make much sense either.

We could also think of Kimmy’s insanity, who almost got her best friend raped and beaten out of spite. But she herself ends up happy to regain her friendship after seeing how it comes between her and a gunshot. Kimmy ends up sincerely sorry for her actions and, although a few years await her in the shadows, we can dismiss her as evil.

With Aguilar dead, we might think that Colonel Prieto and the powerful protagonists of the tapes of child rapes could return, if not for tape 27, then for 26 or 25, for the protagonists. But let’s remember that the tapes are already in the hands of a secure police chain and, beyond taking revenge on Inspector Ortiz for her good work, little more needs to be said about it.

Of course, we do not doubt that Oriol Paulo could work with Netflix again on a similar series, nor that this is another adaptation of a Harlan Coben novel, but it seems highly unlikely that ‘The Innocent’ will have season 2.

