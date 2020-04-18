Netflix recently released a true crime that through nine episodes explains eight cases of men imprisoned for crimes they have not committed, according to all the evidence provided.

Madrid, April 18 (ElDiario.es) .- Netflix has released this week The Innocence Files (The innocence project), which just by reading the title already delights lovers of true crime.

Not only because they have a new documentary to discover in the platform’s catalog, but also because it provides a look that these productions rarely show: the innocent accused.

In this golden age of television crimes, the structure of most of these is usually: the explanation of the case, with the recreation of what happened, to make way for the police investigation (if another parallel investigation by the production) to find the killer.

But there are very few true crimes that, instead of locking up the guilty, try to free the innocent. He managed to masterfully tell Making a Murderer, and finally, we have another in hand to try again …

Ready for outrage?

THE 8 CASES OF LOCKED INNOCENTS

The nine chapters explain eight cases of men incarcerated for crimes they have not committed, according to all the evidence provided by the documentary:

The first is Levon Brooks, convicted of rape and murder of a 3-year-old girl. According to the coroner, the bite marks on the girl’s body coincided with his teeth. It didn’t matter that he was working and had an alibi for the time of the crime. He has been behind bars for decades.

Thomas Haynesworth was also convicted of a rape, robbery, and kidnapping case in the 1980s. Years later, he was found to be innocent.

Alfred Dewayne was sentenced to death for an armed robbery in which a policeman died. But he never had anything to do with crime.

And so follow the cases of Chester Hollman III, Kenneth Wyniemko, Franky Carrillo, Kennedy Brewer, and Keith Harward. All of them deprived of their freedom for years, watching their lives go behind bars, until their innocence was proven.

THE PART WE HAVE NEVER SEEN IN A TRUE CRIME

The documentary shudders from the first seconds, when a law firm shows the thousands and thousands of letters it receives every year from prisoners who claim to be innocent. And they can only accept 1 percent of cases.

How to read all those missives? How to choose only a few? How to choose which innocent you want to get out of prison and which one you leave inside?

With these shocking doubts begins a documentary that shows police errors, half-hearted investigations, witnesses eager to condemn, easy-to-convince juries and unjust convictions that have affected both the victims and their families.

And even worse, that while we are watching chapters, many of them are currently suffering an injustice like this.

THE ADDICTIVE NARRATIVE THAT IS NOT ALWAYS FOUND

The interesting thing about this bet is that it is not only entertainment for Netflix subscribers, but, as Peter Neufeld and Barry Scheck – co-founders of the NGO The Innocence Project – assured in the presentation: “It is an important series because it reveals how the system of criminal justice is wrong (…) how governments’ reliance on junk science, discrediting and suggestive witness identification procedures, and prosecutors engaging in misconduct to win at any cost expand a circle of pain and trauma that it encompasses families, communities and even victims of crime ”.

All this told through a narrative as simple as it is addictive, which divides each chapter into “the evidence”, “the witnesses” and “the prosecution”.

To end a cliffhanger that does not allow you to release this documentary that, remember, goes beyond entertainment. And it rarely happens.

