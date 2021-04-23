Netflix’s “The House of Flowers” Will have a movie! | Instagram

Recently the Netflix platform has released its news and revealed that the famous series of “The house of flowers“It will have a movie, that’s right, the mysteries were still answered on air and they will be clarified through a long production.

It was under the slogan “Very soon”, the platform announced the content that will arrive in the coming months and in fact Diego Luna joins as director.

Netflix came with good news for the consuming public of series and movies having an extremely incredible streak of premieres and novelties.

However, what has attracted the most attention is that I revealed that the series “The house of flowers” will now have its movie and in it the “De la Mora” brothers will go in search of a treasure, finding said production under the direction of Manolo Caro.

On the other hand, he also announced that Diego Luna will create and direct the series “Everything will be fine”, which will star Flavio Medina and Lucía Uribe, where Gael García also serves as producer.

But this is not all, since there are other projects that will arrive very soon and of which we already knew, such as the second seasons of “Control Z” and “Who m @ to Sara?” “Selena, the series.”

However, if you are a lover of “dorilocos”, “gomichelas”, or shells with chorizo ​​and cheese, you cannot miss the documentary series “La divina gula”.

While if comedies are your thing, “Neighbor Wars” with Vanessa Bauche and Ana Layevska will be a great option.

The plot will tell the story of “Leonor” and “Silvia”, who, after an altercation that antagonized them, end up meeting again by fate as neighbors in an exclusive neighborhood of high rank.

Other projects that are also approaching are: “The Comedian”, with Gabriel Nuncio; “Fondeados”, with Aldo Escalante; “Playing with fire Latin America”; “Dale gas”, with Benny Emmanuel and Sylvia Pasquel; “The revenge of the Juanas”, with Zuria Vega, Carlos Ponce and Renata Notni; “Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía?”; “Tragic jungle”; “A Christmas Not So Great”, with Héctor Bonilla and Angélica María; “A police movie”, with Raúl Briones and Mónica del Carmen, and the stand-up show “Alan Saldaña: ​​imprisoned”, which will premiere on June 6.

It is worth mentioning that Mexico is the epicenter of Netflix original productions that are developing in different genres and stories and that is how Francisco Ramos, Vice President of Content for Latin America, pointed out that just this year an investment of 300 million euros was announced. dollars in more than fifty original productions, whether local or global, recorded in the country.

Our country is a recognized creative capital in Latin America and in the world. We are excited to see some of our Mexican productions travel around the world, in countries like the United States, France, Brazil, Colombia, and even Kenya ”.

He also shared that the investment and contracting plans in Mexico remain firm and have indicated the following:

We plan to close the year with about 100 employees based here, triple the number we had a year ago. In this way, we will be even closer to the Mexican creative community and members throughout the region as we continue to invest in the best content. “

And as for the growing competition in the streaming world, Francisco stressed that they have always faced it, either on the side of traditional television, online videos, or now with the arrival of new platforms.