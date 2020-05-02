Adding a teenage twist to the history of Cyrano de Bergerac, Alice Wu’s “The Half of It” won the top prize at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Organizers announced the winners of the festival on Wednesday, which was scheduled for April 15-26 in New York and was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, jurors were able to view the films electronically and voted for the winners.

“Fortunately, technology allowed our jury to come together this year to honor our filmmakers,” said Jane Rosenthal, co-founder and director of the Tribeca Film Festival, in a statement. “Despite being unable to physically meet, we were able to support our artists.”

Festival director Cara Cusumano added that “the jury decided to recognize a group of daring, innovative, entertaining and diverse films and filmmakers, and the festival is happy to honor all of them at our first virtual awards ceremony.”

Lucas Hedges, Terry Kinney and Cherien Dabis were members of the jury for the American narrative categories, and they chose Assol Abdullina (“Maternal”) as best actress and Steve Zahn (“Cowboys”) as best actor.

The award for best documentary feature went to Bo McGuire’s “Socks on Fire,” who describes it as a “transgenerational docudrama formulated in the royal battle for my grandmother’s throne.”

In international competition, the Polish film “The Hater” by director Jan Komasa was selected as the best narrative feature film. The jurors included Danny Boyle, William Hurt and Demián Bichir.

Shira Haas, from the series “Unorthodox,” received the Best Actress Award for the Israeli mother-daughter drama “Asia” from director Ruthy Pribar.

The film also garnered the Nora Ephron Award from a jury that included Gina Rodríguez, Regina Hall, and Lizzy Caplan.