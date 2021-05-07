Netflix’s superhero series is running low

The shock wave from the commercial impact of Marvel-flagged superhero films in theaters is far from extinct, including pandemic. But it is clear that, years after the foundational ‘Iron Man’ and ‘Avengers’, the public is beginning to have a clearer understanding of what it can demand of superhero audiovisual fictions. In cinema, it requires spectacularity and inventiveness capable of being measured side by side with the Marvel and DC films. Marvel and DC themselves do it only occasionally.

On television, the unavoidable requirement is an alternative vision. Marvel, with its continuous premieres of original series on Disney +, will largely set the tone, but at the moment the canon is being forged: ‘Wandavision’ has fulfilled by proposing a different approach to superheroes; ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​does not achieve the same degree, precisely because it is a modest replica of the findings of the films.

On the small screen, superhero series are abundant, but there are recent examples of very interesting approaches. The CW experiments with the kinder side of icons, with findings as powerful as ‘Flash’, ‘Superman and Lois’ or ‘Legends of Tomorrow’. The satirical side is strong with the great ‘The Boys’ and ‘Invencible’, to which the Spanish ‘El vecino’ can be added. And alternatives abound for all tastes: from the indie essence of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ to animated finds like ‘Teen Titans Go!’

And in this crowded panorama comes ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ to Netflix, a relatively traditionalist series that is inspired by a work by Mark Millar, a screenwriter who can be both deeply iconoclastic (‘Kick-Ass’) and conservative and respectful of the codes ( ‘The Ultimates’, despite its revolutionary spirit, laid the foundation for the cinematic Avengers). In this case, and despite certain streaks of the first, it clearly sits in the second approach. Millar has tried to create a consistent, non-parodic mythology outside of Marvel and DC.

A unique legacy

‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ deals, in this first eight-episode season, about the legacy that a group of common superheroes leave their respective children and descendants. This is, not only the powers, but a rigid moral code that some assume better than others. The dilemmas and doubts typical of adolescence will make your powers a burden rather than a privilege. That’s the part of ‘The Godfather 2’ that Millar bragged about when talking about his story.

However, the series is far from reaching such worthy references (Millar’s statements must always be taken with a pinch of salt, as is easy to detect from the comparison he also made with ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ ), but to many of its competitors in the bulky catalog of superhero series of the moment. ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ lacks the grotesque, cold, and soullessly sensual edge that Frank Quitely’s drawings have in the comic, and that makes the series, in many ways, one more.

At this point it is difficult to be scandalized by the level of violence of a series of superheroes, especially if it has a minimal hooligan tone, but the one that appears in ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ also reveals its weaknesses. While in ‘Invincible’ or ‘The Boys’ violence are bullets aimed at the very heart of the concept of superheroic omnipotence, its contradictions and its dangers, here it becomes clear that it is nothing more than a tool to spread.

And along with that use of violence, everything else falls. The drama with borrowed phrases, generational conflicts that have been developed in the serial epics of Marvel and DC comics with more depth and success… even the resources of television superheroes that we know by heart, such as long flashbacks to explain origins, here seem second-hand ideas. ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ comes at a time when excess, poisonous sarcasm or narrative innovation prevail in superhero series, and this first collaboration of Netflix and Millarworld does not stand out in any of that.

The plot lacks twists and turns and surprises, and it unfolds lazily and slowly, in two timelines that work regularly because the actors don’t fit together physically neither in one nor in the other, and you lose the grace of seeing old people in leggings, which was one of the most interesting taunts in the comic. It’s a shame, because there are media, an excellent cast and very occasionally, well-executed action scenes. But for once, we needed the craziest Millar on board.