Netflix’s Super Crooks anime team revealed and first image

We’ve known for a long time that the superpowered heist comic series “Super Crooks”, by Mark Millar and Leinil Francis Yu, will have an anime series adaptation at the hands of Netflix. There’s even an official description inspired by the comics, saying that in it petty thief Johnny Bolt recruits the ultimate team for what will be his last hit. Now comes the first official look and the names of those responsible after the series.

Netflix originally announced that it was planning to adapt Super Crooks into a series in 2019. However, details about the production were scant until that information was released at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

The new anime series will be directed by the director Motonobu Hori, best known for his work on “BECK: Mongolian Chop Squad” and “Carole & Tuesday,” which also premiered as a Netflix exclusive outside of Japan. Takafumi hitani, who also worked with Hori on “Carole & Tuesday,” will be in charge of the character designs for the series, while Dai Sato, who has already written the scripts for “Eureka Seven,” “Cowboy Bebop” and “Lupine III: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine,” will write the series.

As a spinoff of “Jupiter’s Legacy,” Super Crooks was originally published by Marvel as a four-issue miniseries in 2012. Created by “Civil War” and “Kick-Ass” writer Mark Millar and artist Leinil Francis Yu , the series tells the story of Johnny Bolt, a criminal with super powers and electrical abilities who is released from prison after a robbery gone wrong. Johnny is immediately drawn into another dangerous heist by his mentor, The Heat, an old supervillain who needs to quickly pay off a debt to the mob. The two form a team, including the superhero who sent Johnny to jail, and attempt to steal millions of dollars from the most successful and brutal supervillain in the world.

Recall that with the cancellation of “Jupiter’s Legacy” a new live-action series dedicated to the Super Crooks was announced as an extension of the universe created by the series. A live action series that will have nothing to do, in principle, with this anime. At the moment, the premiere date of the Super Crooks animated series has not been announced.

／

新 作 ア ニ メ 情報 3⃣

in ア ヌ シ ー 国際 ア ニ メ ー シ ョ ン 映 画 祭 2021

＼ 💰 『ス ー パ ー ・ ク ル ッ ク ス』

マ ー ク ・ ミ ラ ー × # ボ ン ズ

日 米 ク リ エ イ タ ー コ ラ ボ 作品 🇯🇵🇺🇸

監督 は # 堀 元 宣 、 シ リ ー ズ 構成 は # 佐藤 大 が 担当！ 最後 の 大 強盗 を 計画 し た 小 悪 党 に よ る

予 測 不能 の ク ラ イ ム ア ク シ ョ ン 💥 # ネ ト フ リ ア ニ メ pic.twitter.com/aX5DAW46yJ – Netflix Japan Anime (@NetflixJP_Anime) June 15, 2021

Via information | Variety