Netflix’s ‘Resident Evil’ series in live action announces its protagonists

Umbrella Corporation is expanding. In addition to returning to the big screen with a new ‘Resident Evil’ movie separate from Milla Jovovich’s, the famous video game franchise will make the leap to Netflix with a live action series. The streaming platform has already announced the main cast of this project that began to take shape last summer.

The casting will be headed by Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker. The ‘John Wick’ actor will thus become one of the main villains of the franchise. The series will show us new layers of the character, starting with his facet as a father since the first descriptions of the project pointed to his daughters, Jade and Billie, as great protagonists of the story.

Multiple timelines

The cast is completed by Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph and Paola Núñez. What we knew so far is that this chapter of ‘Resident Evil’ was going to be divided into two timelines. One of them would focus on Jade and Billie Wesker as teenagers when the T-virus had not doomed humanity. That part of the story would show how the Weskers move to New Raccoon City. The second would be more than ten years later, it would be centered on Jade and would show us the world completely devastated by the pandemic. Netflix adds new details that would show that something has changed slightly in those initial plans. The series would begin “almost three decades after the discovery of the T-virus” and will see how “an outbreak reveals the dark secrets of Umbrella Corporation”.

This series will consist of eight one-hour episodes and will have Constantin Film, producer of Jovovich’s films, behind the project. The team is completed with Andrew Dabb as showrunner, who was producer and screenwriter of ‘Supernatural’. At the moment it does not have a release date. In addition to this series, Netflix is ​​also going to launch this year the anime series ‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’, of which they have released their first minutes. It will hit the streaming platform on July 8.