It seems that the actor’s future lies in superhero productions, Since after having personified Iron Man in the MCU, the Marvel star decided to change companies and produced a new program based on one of the DC Comics characters, and now Netflix has already revealed the cast of ‘Sweet Tooth’, the new Robert Downey Jr. series

After Mavel decided to cut ties with the streaming giant and will cancel the series that both had produced together, Netflix has found in DC its best ally to continue within the genre of superheroes, so it will now present a new story that will be produced by former Marvel star Robert Downey Jr and his production team.

The series will revolve around Gus, a creature, half a boy, half a deer, that after reaching the age of majority he will go out to explore the world only to realize that it has been devastated and is in an apocalyptic state, so he will join forces with a family of hybrid humans to find the answers that exist after this apocalypse, but what he will discover will make him question his own existence.

While, the series does not yet have a release or start date for recordings, Netflix has already released the cast of the production, so we could know that Adeel Akhtar, Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Will Forte and James Brolin will be in charge of personifying the beings of this new story, however, the platform He did not reveal which character each actor will play.

It was also revealed that the first season of ‘Sweet Tooth’ will have eight episodes an hour long, so we can expect the story to be true to the comics, something Netflix always tries to do with its productions. The only actor who already has his role is James Brolin, who will serve as narrator of the series.

This is how Netflix revealed the cast of ‘Sweet Tooth’, The new series by Robert Downey Jr. also shared the first poster for the show, which seems to belong more to a children’s series than to a DC production, however, we will have to wait for the series to reach the platform to Knowing what approach the streaming giant will give to this new production.