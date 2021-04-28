Netflix’s new feature is designed for the undecided and will play a (almost) random movie or series

Sit on the couch, open Netflix, browse the content, keep browsing, I like this but I’ve already seen it, I don’t feel like it, I don’t know if I feel like some action or some mystery, keep browsing … Surely that routine is familiar to us. Faced with such an extensive catalog, sometimes it is difficult to choose which movie or series we are going to show. For all those undecided comes “Play something“, the new Netflix feature.

What is it for? In short, for that Netflix put us something random that we like. Or almost random, since Netflix will use everything we have seen before to make the decision. So, if we are consumers of science fiction movies, it is likely that Netflix will put us a movie or series of the genre.

Sometimes the best choice is not to choose

We’ve been hearing about this feature for months. In fact, back in August 2020 Netflix began to test it with some users and, already at that time, we could see that the function would be called “Play something”. Today it’s finally official and it is expected that it will begin to appear in the application for televisions at some point and, soon, in the apps for smartphones.

The operation of the system is relatively simple. In moments of indecision, the user can press the “Play something” button and Netflix will take care of the process of choosing the movie or series. It won’t be random since Netflix knows what our tastes are. It already uses that data to recommend content on the main screen, but now it will use it to put something random that, sticking to our history, we will surely like.

As explained by the company a few months ago, the algorithm will show us a new movie or series that may interest us, a movie that we have left halfway, one that we have on the to-do list or something that we have started to see and are not finished. It is a system that has a double purpose: on the one hand, to reduce the time it takes us to choose a movie or series; on the other hand, help the user to discover the Netflix catalog.