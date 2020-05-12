If you are a fan of Asian scary movies, pay attention because we have good news to give you. Netflix has released the first trailer and the release date of Ju-On: Origins, his new horror series framed in the popular Japanese saga Ju-On (The Curse).

When we recommended some Asian horror series that you can watch on Netflix, HBO and Prime Video a few months ago, we already warned you that this 2020 would come the Ju-On series, one of the most anticipated shows of this genre. At that time we did not know the release date nor had we seen any progress, but today we finally have new details.

Any self-respecting scary movie lover knows the Ju-On franchise. The first feature film, entitled The Curse in Spain, premiered in 2003 and was an international box office success. Its good reception coincided with a time when Japanese horror movies became fashionable, and it was also due to the fact that its plot is based on real events.

Now, With Ju-On: Origins, the new Netflix series brings back the story of The Curse. In the show, we follow in the footsteps of Yasuo Odajima, a paranormal investigator who is tracking down mysterious deaths related to the curse on a house.

According to the synopsis that the platform offers us, “although the classic Japanese horror saga Ju-On was based on real events that occurred over 40 years, the truth is even more chilling.” If you want to take a look at what the series offers us, do not miss the trailer that we have left you above.

Ju-On: Origins will premiere on Netflix on July 3. If you do not want to forget and would like to mark this date on the calendar, enter this link and click on the Remind me button, and the platform will notify you when the day arrives.